Trump Indictments Backfiring, Only Serve to Enrage Voters - Candidate for US Senate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The indictments against former President Donald Trump have failed to achieve their intended objective and only serve to convince US voters that the Justice Department and FBI are weaponized, independent candidate for the US Senate from New York State Diane Sare told Sputnik.

"It seems to be making him more and more popular," Sare said. "Because so many Americans have had their own bad experiences in the kangaroo courts of the United States ... the indictments are only serving to get the voters enraged to believe that there is a weaponization of the Justice Department and the FBI. It's completely backfiring from the intended intention."

Sare pointed out that US voters see the disparity between the treatment of Trump and President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

"Here again, you see the double standard," Sare said.

Sare emphasized that the United States is in a period of great change filled with challenges and voters seek candidates that can speak the truth and stand on principles.

"The fact that Trump is the front-running candidate of the Republican Party in spite of the fact that they are indicting him and arresting him every five seconds, and that Robert Kennedy Jr. is the leading candidate of the Democratic Party even though the establishment is pushing a senile old man are indicative that it's an unpredictable situation, that Americans are looking for people with the courage to stand on principle and tell the truth," she said.

Sare explained that she decided to run again for the US Senate in 2024 and consequently declared and filed her candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

"I still have to get on the ballot, but I am officially an independent candidate for US Senate in the state of New York," she said.

When asked about her agenda, Sare said her program consists of three main points.

"Number one, we have to renounce the possibility of nuclear war," she said. "We should stop sending weapons and funding to Ukraine and insist on a negotiated resolution to that crisis, which was largely provoked by the United States, the United Kingdom and NATO. And then I think we need a new security architecture which respects every nation equally, sovereignty, security, etc."

The second point is the US economy, which has been affected by a collapsing transatlantic system that is more bankrupt than the communist system was, she said.

"I think that's what's propelling the war. So we need a new international architecture with fixed exchange rates. We have to separate the banks with the Glass Steagall Act," she said.

The third point of her agenda is to restore a high standard of public education in the United States, Sare said.

"We are destroying our young people with insanity, and we've eliminated standards of reading and mathematics. There are no orchestras or choruses in many of the schools anymore," she said. "And if you don't care about your young people, then you are making sure that your nation and the planet has no future. So those are my priorities," she stated.

Trump faces a total of 78 counts of various criminal charges after the US government initiated a third criminal indictment against him last week, potentially facing a maximum sentence of 561 years in prison. The former president has said he is innocent of all charges.