MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone about the upcoming resignation of US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman and pledged to nominate a new ambassador soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

Huntsman has submitted a resignation letter to US President Donald Trump, the diplomat plans to quit his post on October 3.

"Indeed, President Trump informed Putin that Ambassador Huntsman's resignation will follow shortly. Putin noted that Huntsman's period as head of the US diplomatic mission in Russia was probably one of the most difficult periods in the history of our bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters.

"Despite this, at the same time, the ambassador worked to give some constructive characteristics to the current period of bilateral relations between Russia and America. This was discussed," he said.