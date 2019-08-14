UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Informed Putin About US Ambassador Huntsman's Upcoming Resignation - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 03:40 PM

Trump Informed Putin About US Ambassador Huntsman's Upcoming Resignation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone about the upcoming resignation of US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman and pledged to nominate a new ambassador soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

Huntsman has submitted a resignation letter to US President Donald Trump, the diplomat plans to quit his post on October 3.

"Indeed, President Trump informed Putin that Ambassador Huntsman's resignation will follow shortly. Putin noted that Huntsman's period as head of the US diplomatic mission in Russia was probably one of the most difficult periods in the history of our bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters.

"Despite this, at the same time, the ambassador worked to give some constructive characteristics to the current period of bilateral relations between Russia and America. This was discussed," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Trump Vladimir Putin Same October Post

Recent Stories

Emiratis exempt from pre-entry visa to South Afric ..

28 minutes ago

UAE VP, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meet

43 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Pakistan President on Ind ..

58 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Argentine Ambassado ..

1 hour ago

AED2.3 billion to Abu Dhabi economy in H1 2019: AD ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah&#039;s refined oil product stocks up 10%

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.