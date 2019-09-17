Trump Informs Congress US Reached Initial Deal With Japan on Trade Barriers - Letter

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a letter to Congress said the United States has reached an initial deal with Japan regarding tariff barriers.

"On October 16, 2018, my Administration notified the Congress that I intended to initiate trade negotiations with Japan on a United States-Japan Trade Agreement," Trump said in the letter on Monday.

"As stated in that notification and subsequent consultations with the Congress, my Administration proposed pursuing negotiations with Japan in stages. I am pleased to report that my Administration has reached an initial trade agreement regarding tariff barriers... with Japan and I intend to enter into the agreement in the coming weeks."

Trump added that he will also enter into an "executive agreement" with Japan on digital trade.