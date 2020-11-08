Trump Insists Again He Won US Presidential Election

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Donald Trump claimed on Sunday once again he had in fact won the US presidential election.

"The observers were not allowed into the counting rooms. I won the election, got 71,000,000 legal votes. Bad things happened which our observers were not allowed to see. Never happened before. Millions of mail-in ballots were sent to people who never asked for them!" Trump wrote on Twitter.