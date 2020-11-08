UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Insists Again He Won US Presidential Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 03:10 AM

Trump Insists Again He Won US Presidential Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Donald Trump claimed on Sunday once again he had in fact won the US presidential election.

"The observers were not allowed into the counting rooms. I won the election, got 71,000,000 legal votes. Bad things happened which our observers were not allowed to see. Never happened before. Millions of mail-in ballots were sent to people who never asked for them!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Election Twitter Trump Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

3 hours ago

Thousands protest in Senegal over Mohammed cartoon ..

3 hours ago

Lawyers condemn publication of blasphemous caricat ..

3 hours ago

Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmun ..

3 hours ago

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

4 hours ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.