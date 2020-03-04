Trump insists US Fed should 'further ease' rates

US President Donald Trump greeted the Fed's unexpected rate cut Tuesday by insisting, once again, that the central bank needs to do more

"The Federal Reserve is cutting but must further ease and, most importantly, come into line with other countries/competitors," Trump tweeted.

"We are not playing on a level field. Not fair to USA. It is finally time for the Federal Reserve to LEAD. More easing and cutting!"Trump has long been at war with the traditionally independent Federal Reserve, seeking to impose his desire for further stimulation of the economy -- a key factor in his bid for a second term in the November elections.