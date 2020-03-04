UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Insists US Fed Should 'further Ease' Rates

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:15 AM

Trump insists US Fed should 'further ease' rates

US President Donald Trump greeted the Fed's unexpected rate cut Tuesday by insisting, once again, that the central bank needs to do more

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):US President Donald Trump greeted the Fed's unexpected rate cut Tuesday by insisting, once again, that the central bank needs to do more.

"The Federal Reserve is cutting but must further ease and, most importantly, come into line with other countries/competitors," Trump tweeted.

"We are not playing on a level field. Not fair to USA. It is finally time for the Federal Reserve to LEAD. More easing and cutting!"Trump has long been at war with the traditionally independent Federal Reserve, seeking to impose his desire for further stimulation of the economy -- a key factor in his bid for a second term in the November elections.

Related Topics

USA Trump Bank Lead November

Recent Stories

UAE lowers interest rates on CDs as of 4 March

1 minute ago

UAE launches first Arab World smartphone app for s ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed expresses UAE’s solidarity wit ..

1 hour ago

US, France Aircraft Carriers Conduct Dual-Operatio ..

28 minutes ago

Corona suspect gets clean chit at Peoples Medical ..

29 minutes ago

2,000 surgical masks stolen from French hospital

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.