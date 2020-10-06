Trump Intends to Participate in Next US Presidential Debate - Campaign Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump plans to participate in the next presidential debate scheduled on October 15 in Miami, Florida, Trump Campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said on Monday.

"It is the President's intention to debate," Murtaugh said when asked by CNN about debate plans.

Earlier on Monday, White House physician Sean Conley said Trump has met all the criteria to be discharged from the hospital following his COVID-19 diagnosis and that his conditions have improved in the last 72 hours.