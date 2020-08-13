Trump Intends to Replace Defense Chief Esper After November Vote - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump has privately said he intends to replace Defense Secretary Mark Esper if he is elected for another term in November, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the discussions.

The report also said, citing a source, that Esper has notified certain individuals close to him that he intends to step down from his post regardless of the outcome of the 2020 election.

Esper has clashed with Trump on certain topics, such as opposing the US president's idea of using active-duty troops to quell unrest in the wake of George Floyd's death in May.

Trump was also reportedly furious when Esper effectively banned the Confederate flag from military bases, among other issues.

In early June, US media reports said Trump nearly fired Esper after the defense chief said he opposed the use of the 1807 Insurrection Act to quell nationwide protests.

Media reports said Trump refrained from firing Esper after he consulted with advisers who cautioned him against making such a decision. Esper was reportedly expecting to be fired and had begun to prepare a letter of resignation.