Trump Invites Johnson To Visit White House In Early 2020 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 10:20 AM

Trump Invites Johnson to Visit White House in Early 2020 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) US President Donald Trump invited UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit Washington at the beginning of the next year, media reported on Sunday.

The exact timing of a possible visit is not yet set, the Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, both sides are eager to meet at the beginning of 2020.

Nonetheless, London prefers not to engage in the scandal over Trump's impeachment, so the visit is not expected until February.

The sides will possibly discuss the US-UK trade relations after Brexit.

On Friday, the UK House of Commons passed in the second reading Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill, ensuring that Brexit takes place by the January 31 deadline and trade talks with the bloc are concluded by the end of 2020.

