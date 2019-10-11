UrduPoint.com
Trump Invites Kuwaiti Emir To Visit White House In 2020 - Administration

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump held a phone call with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, inviting the emir to pay a visit to the White House the next year in the wake of a canceled meeting between them in September, the White House said.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait. The President and the Amir discussed the enduring friendship and strategic partnership between the United States and Kuwait.

The President was pleased to hear that the Amir is feeling better and wished him good health. The President agreed to host the Amir at the White House when he visits the United States next year," the White House said late on Thursday.

The Kuwaiti leader was expected to meet with Trump during his visit to the United States in September to discuss security cooperation and counterterrorism efforts.

However, their meeting was canceled due to the 90-year-old emir's health problems. Instead, the emir was placed in a US hospital for medical checkups.

