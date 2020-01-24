UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Invites Netanyahu To Washington Next Week To Discuss Mideast Peace - Pence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Trump Invites Netanyahu to Washington Next Week to Discuss Mideast Peace - Pence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington next week to discuss regional issues and peace in the country, Vice President Mike Pence told reporters at the American embassy in Jerusalem.

"President Trump asked me to extend an invitation to Prime Minister Netanyahu to come to the White House next week," Pence said sitting alongside the prime minister.

Pence said that he was grateful Netanyahu accepted the invitation. Pence also said that, at Netanyahu's suggestion, Benny Gantz, the leader of the opposition Blue and White party, will join the talks.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington White House Trump Jerusalem Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

3 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.