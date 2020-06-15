UrduPoint.com
Trump Invites Serbia, Kosovo Leaders To White House For Talks On June 27 - US Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Trump Invites Serbia, Kosovo Leaders to White House for Talks on June 27 - US Envoy

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) US Special Representative Richard Grenell  in a statement on Monday said US President Donald Trump will host the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo at the White House on June 27 for peace talks.

"I have received the commitment from the governments of Kosovo and Serbia to temporarily pause the derecognition campaign and the seeking of international memberships in order to meet in Washington, DC at the White House on June 27 for Dialogue discussions," Grenell said.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that Trump hopes to secure a peace treaty between both countries soon to improve his foreign-policy credentials.

Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia in 2008. The status of the territory remains disputed between Serbia and Kosovo's Albanian population. In a bid to facilitate a political settlement of the conflict, the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue was set up in 2011.

