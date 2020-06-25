UrduPoint.com
Trump Invokes Defense Production Act To Secure Parts For Hypersonic Missiles - White House

Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

Trump Invokes Defense Production Act to Secure Parts for Hypersonic Missiles - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act to ensure the timely production of parts needed for hypersonic missiles and space launch systems, items which he designated as "essential" to the nation's defense, a memo released by the the White House on Wednesday said.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 303 of the Defense Production Act of 1950...I hereby determine, pursuant to section 303(a)(5) of the Act, that the industrial base production capability for ultra-high and high temperature composites for hypersonic, strategic missile, and space launch systems is essential to the national defense," Trump said in the memo to the secretary of defense.

