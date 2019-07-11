UrduPoint.com
Trump, Israel's Netanyahu Discuss Countering Iran's 'Malign Actions' - White House

Thu 11th July 2019 | 09:11 PM

US President Donald Trump has held phone talks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss security concerns including the alleged Iranian threat in the Middle East, the White House said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump has held phone talks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss security concerns including the alleged Iranian threat in the middle East, the White House said on Thursday.

"Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. The two leaders discussed cooperation between the United States and Israel in advancing shared national security interests, including efforts to prevent Iran's malign actions in the region," a readout of the call said.

On Wednesday, US defense officials claimed that five Iranian boats attempted to seize a British oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, which Tehran has denied.

In late June, Iran announced that it downed a US surveillance drone after the aircraft violated Iran's airspace. The US Central Command said the drone was shot down while operating over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated dramatically the United States last year abandoned the international nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic. Iran responded to the US move by boosting its uranium enrichment beyond the limits imposed by the deal.

