Trump, Israel's Netanyahu Discuss Critical Regional Issues In Phone Call - White House
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 04:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Israel's prime minister during a phone conversation discussed key regional issues and bilateral topics, the White House said in a statement.
"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. The two leaders discussed critical bilateral and regional issues," the White House said on Wednesday.