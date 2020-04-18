Trump Issues Call to 'Liberate' 3 Democratic-Run US States From

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump issued a call on Friday for liberating the three US states where protests are underway against restrictions on the right to bear arms imposed by Democratic governors amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"LIBERATE MINNESOTA! LIBERATE MICHIGAN! LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!" Trump said in three consecutive messages via Twitter.

Residents in the three states have taken to the streets in protests against what they said are draconian measures undertaken by Democratic local governors to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus that shut down their economies and rendered them effective prisoners at home.

Protesters have said many of the measures are not only an overreach in violation of constitutionally protected rights, but make no sense, including bans of purchases of seeds, US flags as well as closures of stores that sell firearms.

On Thursday, Trump unveiled Federal guidelines inviting state authorities to embark on reopening their economies and restoring daily routines.

The Second Amendment Trump mentioned stipulates that the right of the people to keep and bear arms will not be infringed.