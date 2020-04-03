Trump Issues Conoravirus Disaster Declaration for US State of Virginia - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) President Donald Trump has issued a disaster declaration for the US state of Virginia to free funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the White House announced on Thursday.

"Today, President Donald Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Virginia," the declaration said.

Trump ordered federal assistance to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19), the declaration explained.

Federal funding is available to Commonwealth, tribal, and eligible local governments for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in Virginia impacted by COVID-19, the declaration added.