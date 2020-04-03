UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Issues Conoravirus Disaster Declaration For US State Of Virginia - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Trump Issues Conoravirus Disaster Declaration for US State of Virginia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) President Donald Trump has issued a disaster declaration for the US state of Virginia to free funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the White House announced on Thursday.

"Today, President Donald Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Virginia," the declaration said.

Trump ordered federal assistance to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19), the declaration explained.

Federal funding is available to Commonwealth, tribal, and eligible local governments for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in Virginia impacted by COVID-19, the declaration added.

Related Topics

White House Trump Virginia All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

21 minutes ago

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

1 hour ago

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

2 hours ago

FM reiterates Pakistan's readiness to host SAARC H ..

32 minutes ago

Chief Minister visits Bannu, Kurram, reviews arran ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.