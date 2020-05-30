UrduPoint.com
Trump Issues Entry Ban For China's Researchers, Post-Grad Students With Military Ties

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

Trump Issues Entry Ban for China's Researchers, Post-Grad Students With Military Ties

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump in an effort to prevent China from stealing American intellectual property issued a proclamation on Friday that restricts the entry to the country of Chinese nationals for the purposes of study or conducting scientific researches.

"I have determined that the entry of certain nationals of the PRC seeking to enter the United States pursuant to an F or J visa to study or conduct research in the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States," the document released by the White House said.

Trump accused Chinese authorities of using some post‘graduate students and post-doctorate researchers as "non-traditional collectors of intellectual property.

"

"The entry into the United States as a nonimmigrant of any national of the PRC seeking to enter the United States pursuant to an F or J visa to study or conduct research in the United States... and who either receives funding from or who currently is employed by, studies at, or conducts research at or on behalf of, or has been employed by, studied at, or conducted research at or on behalf of, an entity in the PRC that implements or supports the PRC's "military-civil fusion strategy" is hereby suspended," the proclamation reads.

New rules have a number of exceptions, including students seeking to pursue undergraduate study.

