Trump Issues Executive Order to Expand US Sanctions Targeting Terror Leaders - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump has issued a new executive order giving the Department of the Treasury expanded powers to target terrorist leaders around the world with sanctions, the White House announced on Tuesday.

"I have issued an Executive Order to modernize and expand sanctions to combat terrorism," Trump said in a statement released by the White House. "The Order enhances our ability to use powerful sanctions to target terrorists and their supporters and deprive them of their financial, material, and logistical support worldwide. Foreign financial institutions are now on notice that they risk sanctions if they knowingly conduct or facilitate any significant transactions with designated terrorists and terrorist enablers."