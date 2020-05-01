Trump Issues Executive Order to Protect US Bulk-Power System From Foreign Attacks

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Thursday that imposes restrictions on certain transactions to protect the US bulk-power system from foreign attacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Thursday that imposes restrictions on certain transactions to protect the US bulk-power system from foreign attacks.

"I, Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, find that foreign adversaries are increasingly creating and exploiting vulnerabilities in the United States bulk-power system, which provides the electricity that supports our national defense, vital emergency services, critical infrastructure, economy, and way of life," the order, issued by the White House, said.

The order, Trump added, prohibits any acquisition, importation, or installation of bulk-power system electric equipment involving any foreign country or national.

The president said a successful cyber attack on the bulk-power system could present significant risks to the US economy, health and safety.