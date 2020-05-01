UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Issues Executive Order To Protect US Bulk-Power System From Foreign Attacks

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 09:48 PM

Trump Issues Executive Order to Protect US Bulk-Power System From Foreign Attacks

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Thursday that imposes restrictions on certain transactions to protect the US bulk-power system from foreign attacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Thursday that imposes restrictions on certain transactions to protect the US bulk-power system from foreign attacks.

"I, Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, find that foreign adversaries are increasingly creating and exploiting vulnerabilities in the United States bulk-power system, which provides the electricity that supports our national defense, vital emergency services, critical infrastructure, economy, and way of life," the order, issued by the White House, said.

The order, Trump added, prohibits any acquisition, importation, or installation of bulk-power system electric equipment involving any foreign country or national.

The president said a successful cyber attack on the bulk-power system could present significant risks to the US economy, health and safety.

Related Topics

Attack Electricity White House Trump United States From

Recent Stories

National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing Lau ..

21 minutes ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at KP, Punj ..

3 minutes ago

Govt publishes book on 'basic assessment and suppo ..

3 minutes ago

Workers demand implementation of SOPs for safety o ..

3 minutes ago

About 5,000 Officers Maintain Order in Berlin Amid ..

3 minutes ago

Corona positive journalists seek govt help to reco ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.