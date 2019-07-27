UrduPoint.com
Trump Issues Executive Order To Sanction Persons Undermining Democracy In Mali - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 03:20 AM

Trump Issues Executive Order to Sanction Persons Undermining Democracy in Mali - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to sanction any individuals or entities undermining democracy in Mali, the Department of the Treasury said in a statement.

"This executive order targets individuals and entities that undermine democratic processes or institutions in Mali, as well as those that threaten the peace, security or stability of Mali," the statement said on Friday.

Trump said he issued the executive order as a means to address hostilities that include violations of ceasefire arrangements made pursuant to the 2015 Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali and the expansion of terrorist activities into the southern and central parts of the country.

Trump also said he issued the order to address the intensification of drug trafficking and trafficking in persons, human rights abuses and hostage-taking as well as the intensification of attacks against civilians, the Malian defense and security forces, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and any US interests.

The United States will designate any individuals or entities determined as having a role in the aforementioned actions that undermine democracy in Mali, the release said.

