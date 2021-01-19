UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Issues Order Aiming To Filter Out Unmanned Aircraft Systems That Pose Security Risks

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:20 AM

Trump Issues Order Aiming to Filter Out Unmanned Aircraft Systems That Pose Security Risks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Incumbent US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aiming to prevent Federal acquisition of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) manufactured by, or containing software or critical electronic components from some foreign nations, including Russia.

"United States Government operations involving UAS require accessing, collecting, and maintaining data, which could reveal sensitive information. The use of UAS and critical components manufactured and developed by foreign adversaries, or by persons under their control, may allow this sensitive information to be accessed by or transferred to foreign adversaries," Trump explained in his Monday executive order.

The EO specifies that the term "adversary country" means North Korea, Iran, China, Russia, or "as determined by the Secretary of Commerce, any other foreign nation, foreign area, or foreign non-government entity engaging in long-term patterns or serious instances of conduct significantly adverse to the national or economic security of the United States.

"

Trump said that within two months of his executive order the heads of all federal agencies will need to submit a report to the Director of National Intelligence and the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy describing the specifics of all UAS currently owned or operated by the agencies.

The agencies' reports will be reviewed within 180 days of the executive order and a report will be submitted to the US president detailing any possible security risks posed by the federal UAS.

Related Topics

Technology Iran Russia China Trump United States North Korea May Commerce All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities Board ..

4 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED21.5 bn as transactions cross o ..

4 hours ago

Longest suspension bridge in Northern Emirates tak ..

5 hours ago

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi receives honorary PhD fr ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review advancing ..

5 hours ago

Four Dubai government agencies to provide incentiv ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.