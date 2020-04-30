UrduPoint.com
Trump Issues Order To Call Up 200 Extra Troops For Western Hemisphere Ops - White House

Thu 30th April 2020

US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to allow the Pentagon to recruit as many as 200 more soldiers for up to a year for a counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere, the White House said on Thursday

"Effective today, pursuant to section 12304 of title 10, United States Code, I am authorizing the Secretary of Defense to order units and individual members of the Selected Reserve to active duty to augment active component forces for the effective conduct of 'Enhanced Department of Defense Counternarcotic Operation in the Western Hemisphere,'" Trump said in a letter to the House and Senate leaders released by the White House.

"This authority is necessary to ensure the Department of Defense can properly conduct operations required to meet our evolving security challenges."

The order allows the secretary of defense to call into active duty as many as 200 reserve soldiers at any time for the next year, according to the text released by the White House.

