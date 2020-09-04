UrduPoint.com
Trump Issues Plea To Iran Not To Execute Popular Wrestling Star Navid Afkarai

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Iran should spare the life of young wrestling star Navid Afkarai and not execute him for participating in an anti-government demonstration, US President Donald Trump said in a public appeal to Tehran.

"Hearing that Iran is looking to execute a great and popular wrestling star, 27-year-old Navid Afkarai, whose sole act was an anti-government demonstration on the streets," Trump via Twitter on Thursday. "To the leaders of Iran, I would greatly appreciate if you would spare this young man's life, and not execute him.

Thank you!"

Trump further noted that Afkarai and the other demonstrators were only reacting to deteriorating economic conditions in Iran.

"They were protesting the country's worsening economic situation and inflation,'" Trump said.

Earlier on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described as an insanity the United States' decision to impose sanctions on International Criminal Court (ICC) senior officials who had been probing alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan.

