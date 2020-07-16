UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Issues Rule To Speed Environmental Reviews For Infrastructure Projects - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 03:10 AM

Trump Issues Rule to Speed Environmental Reviews for Infrastructure Projects - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The Trump administration has issued a final rule that eases regulations under the National Environmental Policy Act in order to accelerate the construction of pipelines, highways and other infrastructure projects, the White House said in a press release.

"The Trump administration is issuing a final rule that will modernize and accelerate environmental reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), so that infrastructure can be built in a timely, efficient, and affordable manner," the release said on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump first announced the rule change in a proposal in January.

The rule establishes two-year time limits for the completion of environmental impact studies, when required, and one year limit for the completion of environmental assessments, the release said.

US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in a statement that the previous multi-year review process provided safeguards to prevent harm to communities and to adequately consider future impacts like climate change, severity of storms and the sea level rise.

US Congressman Alex Mooney said the rule change will help grow the US economy and modernize highways and bridges, among other infrastructure items.

Related Topics

White House Trump January

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launc ..

1 hour ago

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

2 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

6 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.