Trump Issues Rule to Speed Environmental Reviews for Infrastructure Projects - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The Trump administration has issued a final rule that eases regulations under the National Environmental Policy Act in order to accelerate the construction of pipelines, highways and other infrastructure projects, the White House said in a press release.

"The Trump administration is issuing a final rule that will modernize and accelerate environmental reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), so that infrastructure can be built in a timely, efficient, and affordable manner," the release said on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump first announced the rule change in a proposal in January.

The rule establishes two-year time limits for the completion of environmental impact studies, when required, and one year limit for the completion of environmental assessments, the release said.

US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in a statement that the previous multi-year review process provided safeguards to prevent harm to communities and to adequately consider future impacts like climate change, severity of storms and the sea level rise.

US Congressman Alex Mooney said the rule change will help grow the US economy and modernize highways and bridges, among other infrastructure items.