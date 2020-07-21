UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Issues 'Unconstitutional' Order Excluding Illegal Aliens From US Census - ACLU

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:30 PM

Trump Issues 'Unconstitutional' Order Excluding Illegal Aliens From US Census - ACLU

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) President Donald Trump can expect a lawsuit resulting from an unconstitutional executive order that attempts to exclude undocumented immigrants from the 2020 US census, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) warned in a press release on Tuesday.

"We'll see him in court, and win, again," ACLU Voting Rights Director Dale Ho said in the release.

Ho successfully persuaded the US Supreme Court to block a Trump administration plan to include a citizenship question on the decennial US census now underway.

"The Constitution requires that everyone in the US be counted in the census. President Trump can't pick and choose," Ho said. "He tried to add a citizenship question to the census and lost in the Supreme Court. His latest attempt to weaponize the census for an attack on immigrant communities will be found unconstitutional."

Census data is used to determine the size of electoral districts that supply lawmakers to Congress as well as state legislatures.

Related Topics

Attack Supreme Court Trump Ho Congress Citizenship 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Federal Public Prosecution warns public against ci ..

17 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity participates ..

32 minutes ago

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

2 hours ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

2 hours ago

UAE President congratulated by Brazilian leader on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.