Trump Issues 'Unconstitutional' Order Excluding Illegal Aliens From US Census - ACLU

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) President Donald Trump can expect a lawsuit resulting from an unconstitutional executive order that attempts to exclude undocumented immigrants from the 2020 US census, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) warned in a press release on Tuesday.

"We'll see him in court, and win, again," ACLU Voting Rights Director Dale Ho said in the release.

Ho successfully persuaded the US Supreme Court to block a Trump administration plan to include a citizenship question on the decennial US census now underway.

"The Constitution requires that everyone in the US be counted in the census. President Trump can't pick and choose," Ho said. "He tried to add a citizenship question to the census and lost in the Supreme Court. His latest attempt to weaponize the census for an attack on immigrant communities will be found unconstitutional."

Census data is used to determine the size of electoral districts that supply lawmakers to Congress as well as state legislatures.