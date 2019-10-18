Trump Job Approval Drops 2 Points to 40.7% in Past 3 Months - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

President Donald Trump's job approval rating dropped two percentage points to average 40.7 percent in the three-month period ending October 19, a new Gallup poll revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) President Donald Trump 's job approval rating dropped two percentage points to average 40.7 percent in the three-month period ending October 19, a new Gallup poll revealed on Friday.

"Perhaps the most notable aspect of Trump's quarterly average approval ratings is their stability," a press release summarizing the poll said. "Less than six points separate his highest (42.7 percent) and lowest (36.8 percent) quarterly averages."

Approval rates for nine other post World War II presidents varied by an average of 21 percentage points during the first 11 quarters in office, the release said.

The stability in Trump's job approval ratings likely reflects polarization in US politics, with a very low approval among Democrats and very high approval among Republicans, the release added.

Trump had 42.7 percent during the tenth quarter of his presidency, with 46 percent the highest level recorded since the January 2017 inauguration, according to the release.

Given the level of opposition from Democrats and independent voters, Gallup said it is unlikely Trump's approval will ever exceed 50 percent.

Recent polls have shown that a slim majority of American voters want Trump impeached.