Trump Job Approval Registers 43% in Early June, Above 40% Average - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump's approval rating of 43 percent hit the mid-point between his average of 40 percent and a record high of 46 percent in April throughout his presidency, according to a Gallup poll.

"Trump's latest rating, from a June 3-16 Gallup poll, is statistically similar to his 40 percent rating in late-May," a press release summarizing the poll said on Wednesday. "The fact that Trump is routinely registering approval ratings at or above his term average of 40 percent could be due to consistently low unemployment figures and a generally strong economy this year.

"

Although the 43 percent rate falls below the April 17-30 record of 46 percent, approval of Trump's performance in office is significantly better than 35 percent lows seen several times during the first year of his presidency, the release said.

Opinion of Trump remains sharply polarized with 89 percent of Republicans, 37 percent of independents and 6 percent of Democrats currently approving of his job performance, the release added.