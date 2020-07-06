Trump Job Approval Stabilizes at 38% Following Protests-Related Plunge - Poll

US President Donald Trump's overall approval rating appears to have stabilized at 38 percent following a drop related to protests against racial inequality that began in May, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump's overall approval rating appears to have stabilized at 38 percent following a drop related to protests against racial inequality that began in May, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

"In early May, Trump's approval tied his personal best at 49 percent - before it sank amid nationwide protests over racial injustice after the death of George Floyd. Now his approval rating stands just three percentage points above his personal low of 35 percent, registered on four separate occasions in 2017," a press release explaining the poll said.

The latest results are based on a June 8-30 Gallup poll, showing Trump's job approval essentially unchanged from the prior May 28-June 4 poll, the release said.

However, 91 percent of Republicans compared with 2 percent of Democrats gave Trump positive marks - the largest ever partisan gap (89 points) ever recorded by Gallup, the release added.

Gallup made no mention of the novel coronavirus in its job-approval summary, however media reports also indicate sharp partisan differences over Trump's management of the pandemic.