Trump, Johnson Discuss Potential US-UK Free Trade Agreement - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a telephone call discussed a range of mutual issues of mutual interest, including the possibility of reaching a bilateral free trade agreement, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement on Monday.

"Today, [US President Donald Trump] spoke with [Prime Minister Boris Johnson] of the United Kingdom... the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation on a range of issues, including the negotiation of a United States-United Kingdom free trade agreement," Deere said via Twitter.

Trump also congratulated Johnson on his electoral victory, Deere said.

Johnson won a decisive victory in the December 12 snap general election, promising to do everything to deliver Brexit.

On October 17, the United Kingdom and the European Union reached a new Brexit deal after protracted negotiations. The new Brexit deal has dropped the controversial Irish backstop that was the main source of concern for opponents of the previous UK-EU divorce agreement.

The deal was met with strong resistance in the UK parliament, prompting the decision to hold a snap general election on December 12.

The United Kingdom's exit from the bloc is currently scheduled for January 31.