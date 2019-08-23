Trump, Johnson Expected to Discuss Possible Bilateral Trade Deal at G7 Meeting - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to discuss the possibility of a bilateral trade deal during a meeting on the margins of the G7 Summit, a senior US administration official said during a conference call on Thursday.

"In particular we will be talking about the possibility of a free trade agreement or free trade agreements to be negotiated between our two countries," the official said.

The G7 Summit will take place in Biarritz, France from August 24-26.