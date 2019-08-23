UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Johnson Expected To Discuss Possible Bilateral Trade Deal At G7 Meeting - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Trump, Johnson Expected to Discuss Possible Bilateral Trade Deal at G7 Meeting - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to discuss the possibility of a bilateral trade deal during a meeting on the margins of the G7 Summit, a senior US administration official said during a conference call on Thursday.

"In particular we will be talking about the possibility of a free trade agreement or free trade agreements to be negotiated between our two countries," the official said.

The G7 Summit will take place in Biarritz, France from August 24-26.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Trump Biarritz United Kingdom August From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

51 minutes ago

Sukkur- Multan Motorway to be opened after Motorwa ..

42 minutes ago

Canada Against Returning to G8 Format by Inviting ..

42 minutes ago

Google, Apple say protecting Kazakhs from governme ..

42 minutes ago

Two Israeli Arabs Charged With Supporting IS Terro ..

50 minutes ago

Chairman FBR directs field offices to ensure basic ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.