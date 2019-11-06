UrduPoint.com
Trump, Johnson In Call Commit To 'Robust' US-UK Trade Deal After Brexit - White House

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:40 AM

Trump, Johnson in Call Commit to 'Robust' US-UK Trade Deal After Brexit - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a phone conversation agreed to boost ties between the two countries through a strong bilateral free trade agreement after Britain leaves the EU, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said.

"Today, President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom," Deere said on Tuesday. "The two leaders again reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Special Relationship through a robust bilateral free trade agreement once the United Kingdom leaves the European Union."

