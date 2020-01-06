UrduPoint.com
Trump, Johnson Reaffirm Alliance In Phone Call Amid Mideast Tensions - White House

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a phone conversation, discussed the situation in Iraq and Iran and reaffirmed the close alliance between Washington and London, the White House said in a statement, according to a pool report.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom.

The two leaders discussed the current situation in Iraq and Iran and reaffirmed the close alliance between the two countries," the White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, said.

The situation in the middle East has recently been tense in the wake of attacks on US military bases in Iraq, blamed by Washington on Iraqi Iranian-backed militia, and the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, by a US airstrike in Baghdad.

More Stories From World

