Trump, Johnson Reaffirm Close US-UK Cooperation In Fight Against COVID-19 - White House

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have confirmed their commitment to close bilateral cooperation in reviving the global economy and combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the White House said in a readout of the talks on Monday.

"Today, President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the UK," the readout said.

"President Trump and Prime Minister Johnson reaffirmed their close cooperation through the G7 and G20 to reopen global economies and ensure medical care and supplies reach all those in need."

The two leaders also discussed their shared commitment to reaching a US-UK Free Trade Agreement, the readout said.

Johnson, who had to spend time in an intensive care unit when he was suffering from the novel coronavirus, told Trump that he was now feeling better and on the road to recovery, the readout added.

