Trump, Johnson Vow to Block Any China Move Against Hong Kong Declaration - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have agreed to cooperate in responding to any move by China against the Sino-UK declaration on the status of Hong Kong, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said on Friday.

"[T]he two leaders reaffirmed the importance of the Sino-British Joint Declaration and agreed to cooperate closely in responding to any action by China that undermines the Declaration or goes against the will of the people of Hong Kong," Deere said via Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the United States and the UK clashed with China at a UN Security Council meeting when they called on Beijing to abandon its plans to introduce a new national security law and crack down on secession activities in Hong Kong.

The Chinese government said on Friday that the United Kingdom could face retaliation if Hong Kong residents are offered an eased route to UK citizenship following a new national security law introduced by Beijing on the territory.

The United Kingdom has said that it is considering scrapping visa restrictions for people in Hong Kong, in response to the proposed new Chinese national security legislation.