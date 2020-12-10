Trump Joins Texas in US Supreme Court Bid to Overturn Election Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump joined the lawsuit filed by Texas in the country's Supreme Court in a bid to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in four states, according to a court filing.

"Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, respectfully seeks leave to intervene in the pending original jurisdiction matter... Plaintiff in Intervention seeks leave to file the accompanying Bill of Complaint in Intervention against the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the States of Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin... challenging their administration of the 2020 presidential election," the document said.

Together with Texas, Trump requests that the Supreme Court bars "the Defendant States," which effectively ensured Biden's win in the presidential race, from using their current voting results to appoint the slate of representatives to the Electoral College.

On Wednesday, 17 states submitted a brief to the US Supreme Court in support of the Texas' lawsuit as "amici curiae" - without formally joining the bid.

Trump has said he won the election but victory was snatched from him via massive election and voter fraud and acts of impropriety. Trump has sought recounts in several states and filed lawsuits in state and Federal courts to seek relief.

Several of the states sued by Texas have said they did not find evidence of widespread fraud or substantial irregularities.