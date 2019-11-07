Trump Jr. Broke Law By Intimidating Alleged Whistleblower in Impeachment Probe - Lawmaker

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. broke Federal law by trying to intimidate the alleged whistleblower in the impeachment inquiry, Congressman David Cecilline said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Intimidation of a whistleblower is a federal crime," Cicilline said via Twitter in a post that was later shared by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee. "The President's son broke the law this morning."

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump Jr. in a statement via Twitter identified the purported whistleblower by name and accused him of political bias.

"Alleged 'Whistleblower' Eric Ciaramella Worked Closely with Anti-Trump Dossier Hoaxer," Trump Jr. wrote in a post that linked to a Breitbart report.

The report said Ciaramella was the Director for Baltic and Eastern European Affairs for the National Security Council during the Obama administration, but now works as an analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency.

In September, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump may have abused the power of the office during a July 25 phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by using security assistance as leverage to pressure him to investigate potential corrupt activities by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Trump released the transcript of the call and slammed the impeachment inquiry as another political witch hunt by Democrats aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 US presidential election.