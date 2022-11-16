Trump Jr. Says US Should Stop Sending Billions to Kiev After Ukraine Missile Hits Poland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Donald Trump Jr., the son of former US president Donald Trump, said on Wednesday the United States should stop sending billions of Dollars in security and economic assistance to Kiev after an Ukrainian missile hit Poland earlier this week.

"Since it was Ukraine's missile that hit our NATO ally Poland, can we at least stop spending billions to arm them now?" Trump Jr. said via Twitter.

Media reported on Tuesday, citing a US official, that a Russian missile fell in a Polish region bordering Ukraine and killed two people.

Russia rejected the accusations, describing them as a deliberate effort to escalate the situation in Ukraine.

Earlier on Wednesday, Poland confirmed that Ukrainian forces had fired the missile as they attempted to intercept a barrage of Russian missiles targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure the day before.

US President Joe Biden said it was unlikely that the missile was fired from Russia.