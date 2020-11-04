Trump Jumps Out to Early Lead in Battleground State of Nevada - Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Incumbent President Donald Trump is leading by a large margin in the US state of Nevada, official results showed early Wednesday.

Trump captured 70.6% while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has secured 26.7%, with 2% of votes counted, results posted by Fox news revealed. Voters went to the polls on Tuesday but the vote is still being counted in a handful of critical states.