Trump Jumps Out To Early Lead In Battleground State Of Nevada - Results
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Incumbent President Donald Trump is leading by a large margin in the US state of Nevada, official results showed early Wednesday.
Trump captured 70.6% while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has secured 26.7%, with 2% of votes counted, results posted by Fox news revealed. Voters went to the polls on Tuesday but the vote is still being counted in a handful of critical states.