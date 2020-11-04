UrduPoint.com
Trump Jumps Out To Early Lead In Battleground State Of Nevada - Results

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:00 AM

Trump Jumps Out to Early Lead in Battleground State of Nevada - Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Incumbent President Donald Trump is leading by a large margin in the US state of Nevada, official results showed early Wednesday.

Trump captured 70.6% while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has secured 26.7%, with 2% of votes counted, results posted by Fox news revealed. Voters went to the polls on Tuesday but the vote is still being counted in a handful of critical states.

