Trump: June jobs report 'spectacular news'

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed the "spectacular" US jobs report for June, saying the return to work of 4.8 million Americans marks a huge comeback for an economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'd like to just announce the spectacular news for American workers and for American families and our country as whole," Trump said.

The numbers proved the US economy was coming back "faster, bigger and better than we ever thought possible," Trump said.