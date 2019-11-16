UrduPoint.com
Trump Just Expressing Opinion, Not Threatening Former Ambassador To Ukraine - White House

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

Trump Just Expressing Opinion, Not Threatening Former Ambassador to Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) President Donald Trump's Twitter messages attacking ex-US Envoy to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch while she was testifying to the House impeachment probe was not an attempt to intimidate her, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said on Friday

"The tweet was not witness intimidation, it was simply the President's opinion, which he is entitled to," Grisham said. "This is not a trial, it is a partisan political process."

