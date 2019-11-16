Trump Just Expressing Opinion, Not Threatening Former Ambassador to Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) President Donald Trump's Twitter messages attacking ex-US Envoy to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch while she was testifying to the House impeachment probe was not an attempt to intimidate her, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said on Friday

"The tweet was not witness intimidation, it was simply the President's opinion, which he is entitled to," Grisham said. "This is not a trial, it is a partisan political process."

Earlier in the day Trump criticized Yovanovitch's performance as US ambassador in Kiev while she was testifying in the impeachment hearing against him.

He said it was a US president's right to appoint ambassadors.

Yovanovitch told lawmakers at the hearing that she found Trump's comments intimidating.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Adam Schiff accused Trump of trying to intimidate a witness. Several other Democrats including Senators Kamala Harris and Chris Van Hollen issued statements condemning the president's remarks as a form of witness intimidation.