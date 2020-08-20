UrduPoint.com
Trump, Kadhimi Reaffirm Commitment To US-Iraq Long-Term Security Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi have reaffirmed commitment to everlasting security collaboration as well as on building Iraq's military capability, according to a Joint Statement by the two leaders issued on Thursday.

"We reaffirm our commitment to long-term security cooperation to build Iraq's military capability and address threats to our shared interests," the joint statement said. "Our security collaboration strengthens the foundation of our efforts to expand economic, humanitarian, political and cultural cooperation."

