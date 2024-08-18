Open Menu

Trump Keeps It Personal As Harris Basks In Poll Surge

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Trump keeps it personal as Harris basks in poll surge

WilkesBarre, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Donald Trump launched fresh personal attacks against White House rival Kamala Harris on Saturday, as new polling showed her making major gains in key battleground states ahead of next week's Democratic National Convention.

Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump began by blaming Vice President Harris for unleashing "devastating" inflation -- one of the biggest issues of the campaign -- but he soon drifted off script, mocking Harris's laugh and calling her a "communist" and a "lunatic.

"

At one point, criticizing a portrait of Harris on the cover of Time magazine, Trump insisted he was "much better looking than her."

Republicans and Trump advisers -- concerned by Harris's energized campaign -- have publicly urged him to stick to the issues and lay off the personal attacks which they believe play badly with the undecided and independent voters he needs to win the November 5 election.

