Trump, Kim Emerge From Private Meeting at Korean Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thanked each other on Sunday for a private meeting in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

They met in the House of Freedom south of the demarcation line.

Kim called Trump crossing into North Korea a brave decision, while Trump thanked him for coming, saying he would have looked bad if the North Korean leader had not showed up.

"Our peaceful handshake alone, which comes despite a long history of hostility between our countries, in this place, a symbol of separation between North and South, means that this day is different from yesterday," Kim said.

Trump said he wanted to invite Kim to the United States. "I'll invite him to the White House right now," he was quoted as saying by the CNN.

The meeting was attended by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Trump's daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

