Trump, Kim Have Not Responded To Invitations To Victory Anniversary Celebrations - Peskov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 01:10 AM

Trump, Kim Have Not Responded to Invitations to Victory Anniversary Celebrations - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) There have yet been no responses to invitations to attend Victory Day celebrations in Moscow next year from US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"There has been no response from Trump," Peskov told reporters when asked if a response had been received to the invitation sent to the US president.

When asked whether there was a response from Kim to a similar invitation, he said: "There has been no response yet as well."

