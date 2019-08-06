UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Kim Have Understanding That Pyongyang Will Not Launch Long-Range Missiles - Bolton

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 06:58 PM

Trump, Kim Have Understanding That Pyongyang Will Not Launch Long-Range Missiles - Bolton

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have an understanding that Pyongyang will not launch intercontinental missiles, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said in an interview on Tuesday following four recent missile tests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have an understanding that Pyongyang will not launch intercontinental missiles, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said in an interview on Tuesday following four recent missile tests.

"It looks like it's a testing series, that they want this missile fully operational. If they appear to be ballistic missiles, the president and Kim Jong Un have an understanding that Kim Jong Un is not going to launch longer range, intercontinental range ballistic missiles," Bolton told Fox news.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea had twice launched unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan.

Bolton stressed that Trump is watching North Korea's tests "very carefully."

Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya said during a press conference that the new launches of projectiles by North Korea were "a serious threat and a significant challenge for the country.

"

North Korea has already conducted three short-range missile tests within less than two weeks: on July 25, on July 31 and on Friday.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula significantly improved last year after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump. In June 2018, Kim and Trump reached an agreement, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and potential removal of US sanctions. However, the negotiating process stalled earlier this year, with tensions escalating after Pyongyang's missile tests.

Related Topics

Exchange White House Trump Pyongyang Japan North Korea Kim Jong June July 2018 Agreement

Recent Stories

India violated human rights by revoking special st ..

2 minutes ago

N.Korea May Backtrack on Denuclearization Over US- ..

2 minutes ago

FCA unifying customs electronic systems across Emi ..

45 minutes ago

AED36 million in Comoros development projects: ERC

45 minutes ago

Uncle, aunt kidnap nephew in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Azam Swati presents resolution regarding Kashmir i ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.