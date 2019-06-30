Trump, Kim Hold Private Meeting at Korean Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thanked each other on Sunday for a private meeting in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

They met in the House of Freedom south of the demarcation line.

Kim called Trump crossing into North Korea a courageous decision, while Trump thanked him for coming, saying he would have looked bad if the North Korean leader had not showed up.

"When I put out a social media notification, if he did not showed up the press was going to make me look very bad. So you made us both look good. I appreciate that," Trump said at a briefing following the meeting.

Trump said he had developed a "great relationship" with Kim and credited himself with transforming the inter-Korean relations after becoming president.

"It's just an honor to be with you and it was an honor that you asked me to step over that line and I was proud to step over the line... I enjoyed being with you and thank you very much," Trump concluded.

Trump said earlier he wanted to invite Kim to the United States. "I'll invite him to the White House right now," he told reporters.

"Our peaceful handshake alone, which comes despite a long history of hostility between our countries, in this place, a symbol of separation between North and South, means that this day is different from yesterday," Kim said.

The meeting was attended by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Trump's daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.