Trump, Kim Make History at Korean Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump and North Koran leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday shook hands over the demarcation line in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

Trump stepped over the line to join Kim, becoming the first sitting US president to enter the North Korean border area. They then stepped back into South Korea.

"President Trump has just crossed the demarcation line becoming the first [US] president to visit us. This proves his willingness to work for a better future," Kim told reporters.

Standing side by side with Kim, Trump called his visit to the North a "great honor" and a great moment for the whole world.

They were later joined by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in what was the first trilateral meeting of US, North and South Korean leaders.