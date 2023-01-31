Trump Lacks Campaign Money After Announcing 2024 Presidential Bid - Reports

Former President Donald Trump reportedly lacks sufficient campaign funds after announcing that he would run in the 2024 US presidential race, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing end-of-year figures

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Former President Donald Trump reportedly lacks sufficient campaign funds after announcing that he would run in the 2024 US presidential race, NBC news reported on Tuesday, citing end-of-year figures.

Trump gained some $9.5 million over the last six weeks of 2022 through his campaign and a joint fundraising committee, the report said.

The media outlet noted that it obtained the data ahead of Trump filing the first campaign finance totals on Tuesday.

Trump can boost his campaign fundraising given that he still has not started a traditional mail-fundraising apparatus, the report said.

Trump's fundraising has been thus far limited by Facebook (banned in Russia as an extremist organization), but it is expected that the social media platform will lift the ban it had imposed on him.

Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 US presidential election in November. Last week, the US corporate media reported that President Joe Biden could soon indicate his plans to run for reelection.